Flores was removed from Thursday's win over the Cubs due to tightness in his hamstring, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and two runs before being replaced by Mauricio Dubon at the start of the sixth inning. Manager Gabe Kapler indicated the injury isn't as severe as the hamstring issue that landed Flores on the injured list in May, though it remains concerning he's dealing with another injury less than a week after being activated.