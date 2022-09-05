Flores went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Flores saved the best for last, taking Phillies reliever David Robertson deep for a walkoff homer in the ninth inning. The long ball was Flores' first since Aug. 1, and he slashed a paltry .217/.336/.293 in the 27 games between homers. The infielder has often been one of the steadiest presences in the Giants' lineup this year, posting a .246/.332/.429 slash line with 17 homers, 63 RBI, 65 runs scored and 26 doubles through 125 contests.