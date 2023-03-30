Flores will start at third base and bat third in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Even though the Yankees are bringing a right-hander (Gerrit Cole) to the hill Opening Day along with the fact that he slashed just .206/.250/.294 in 12 Cactus League games, the righty-hitting Flores will end up drawing the Giants' first start at third base over David Villar. Though all signs pointed to Villar seeing the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner this season after a strong finish to his rookie campaign in 2022, Flores looks like he'll at least be part of a timeshare at the position, if not the preferred option early on.