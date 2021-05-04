Flores will start at second base and bat sixth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The banged-up Giants will get some reinforcement with shortstop Brandon Crawford (calf) back from a two-game absence, but infielder Tommy La Stella's (hamstring) move to the injured list leaves the team without another everyday player. Flores, who will be making his third start in a row, should be on one of the top candidates to pick up work in La Stella's stead.