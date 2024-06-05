Flores went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Giants launched three homers on the day, but Flores' grand slam off Jordan Montgomery in the third inning proved to be the biggest blow. Flores snapped a 21-game homer drought with the blast, but that May 4 shot was his only other homer on the season. The 32-year-old's five RBI on Wednesday equaled his total from his prior 26 games combined.