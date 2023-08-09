Flores went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two additional RBI in Tuesday's loss against the Angels.

Flores accounted for four of the Giants' five runs Tuesday, plating Luis Matos and LaMonte Wade on a third-inning single and swatting a two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth. The outing marked Flores' fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games while the long ball was his fifth in his last 18 appearances. Over that 18-game stretch, Flores is 27-for-67 (.403) with 15 RBI and 12 runs scored while striking out at a 13.3 percent clip.