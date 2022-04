Flores went 3-for-5 with three RBI, a run and a strikeout in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Flores has reached base in each of his last seven appearances, and he put together back-to-back multi-hit games to close out the series against Washington. The 30-year-old has five extra-base hits in 14 appearances this year while hitting .283 with eight RBI and seven runs.