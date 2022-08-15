Flores went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Flores has hit safely in six straight games, and he's batting .342 with a home run, three RBI and five runs scored through 12 games in August. The 31-year-old infielder has started seven of the last 10 contests, but his playing time is likely to be a bit more limited with the Giants' infield at essentially full health. For the season, Flores has been steady with a .258/.342/.448 slash line, 16 homers, 58 RBI, 58 runs scored and 22 doubles through 421 plate appearances.