Flores went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.
Flores gave the Giants a 2-1 lead in the first inning with his homer, and he added a pair of singles for his second three-hit game in his last four contests. The infielder has also homered thrice in his last eight games as he continues to be a steady force in the heart of the lineup. The 30-year-old is up to a .266/.330/.446 slash line with seven long balls, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored and 12 doubles through 206 plate appearances.