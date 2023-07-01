Flores went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Flores was able to do some damage in the series opener versus his former team. This was his first start since returning from a foot injury that sent him to the injured list. The infielder is up to eight home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and a .255/.318/.460 slash line through 55 contests this season. He was in a bench role for much of June prior to the injury, and he'll likely continue to be a short-side platoon option going forward.