Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Flores opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo shot and added an RBI single in the third. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-30 (.333) with three homers and seven RBI in that span. The infielder is up to 18 long balls, 46 RBI, 43 runs scored and a .304/.365/.545 slash line through 95 contests this season. He remains an option primarily at designated hitter and the corner infield spots.