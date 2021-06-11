site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Flores is not starting Friday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Flores sits after going hitless in his last three starts. Jason Vosler starts at third base in his absence.
