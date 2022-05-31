Flores went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Flores made his only hit of the game count, tying the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast off Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. It's been a solid run lately for Flores -- he's 6-for-21 (.286) in his last six games. The infielder has maintained a .258/.318/.419 slash line with five homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 doubles through 173 plate appearances this year. He should continue to see regular playing time at first base or designated hitter while Brandon Belt (knee) is sidelined.