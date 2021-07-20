Flores went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Flores homered in his first at-bat of the evening and was involved in back-to-back jacks with Buster Posey in the opening frame. It was his 10th long ball of the year and his sixth time over the last seven seasons he's reached double-digit home runs. Flores' numbers at the plate have taken a hit in July, as he's slashing just .200/.333/.400 over 14 games. For the year, he's hitting .250/.330/.424 with 20 extra-base hits, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored, a steal and a 27:35 BB:K over 267 plate appearances.