Flores has gone 6-for-23 (.261) over eight Cactus League games.
Flores is a veteran, so there's not too much to read into his performance so far. He was delayed to begin camp while waiting for the birth of his son. Flores' ability to cover multiple positions should see him in the lineup regularly versus left-handed pitchers. His best path to playing time might be at second base on days where Thairo Estrada shifts to shortstop to cover a resting Brandon Crawford, who has been dealing with knee soreness this spring.