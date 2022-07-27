Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Flores tied the game with his blast off Tyler Gilbert in the third inning, but the Diamondbacks took the lead back a half-inning later. In his last 12 games, Flores has gone 7-for-37 (.189) with no multi-hit efforts in that span. The infielder's slump has him down to a .245/.327/.436 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI and 50 runs scored through 92 contests. With Brandon Crawford (knee) still out, Flores has seen an everyday role at second base while Thairo Estrada moves over to shortstop.