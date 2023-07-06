Flores went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

All three hits were singles and none of them directly generated a run, but it was still a positive showing for Flores. He's hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, though that's a span that dates back to June 11. He's gotten in the lineup four times in the last six contests and could continue to pick up playing time with Thairo Estrada (hand) out for 4-6 weeks. Flores is slashing .266/.332/.457 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and nine doubles over 193 plate appearances this season.