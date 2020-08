Flores went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Flores took Patrick Sandoval deep in the third inning for his fifth home run of the season, and the versatile infielder has now produced multi-hit contests in three of his last four games. Flores is hitting .302 with a .509 slugging percentage, three homers and seven RBI in 53 at-bats this month.