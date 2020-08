Flores went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Flores has homered in three straight games, racking up 10 RBI in that stretch. The versatile infielder is finding his way into the Giants lineup on an everyday basis due to his offense, and he has produced five multi-hit games in his last six contests while slashing .350/.391/.633 in 60 at-bats this month.