Flores (knee) is starting at first base and batting fifth for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 33-year-old was limited to 71 games and finished last season on the injured list due to a knee injury that necessitated surgery, but he's ready to go for the start of spring training. Flores exercised his $3.5 million player option for 2025 in November and is expected to fill the small side of a platoon at first base with LaMonte Wade.