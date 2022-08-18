site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-wilmer-flores-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Flores is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Flores has an .837 OPS through 15 games in August and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. J.D. Davis will bat sixth as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read