Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Flores isn't in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
Flores had started the last six games for the Giants, but he'll get a breather Monday. Pablo Sandoval will serve as the designated hitter in Flores' absence.
