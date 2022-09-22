site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-wilmer-flores-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Flores isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Flores is getting a breather after he hit .429 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs over the last five games. Jon Pederson will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read