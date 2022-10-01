site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Flores isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with two RBI, a run and a walk. He'll get a breather while J.D. Davis serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth.
