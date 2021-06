Flores is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The veteran receives the day off following a 1-for-4 effort in Friday's contest. Flores may be called upon to pinch-hit, though, after he homered in that role Wednesday. Lefty-hitting Jason Vosler starts at third for the Giants' matchup against righty Aaron Nola.