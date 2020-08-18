site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-wilmer-flores-on-bench-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Wilmer Flores: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Flores is not starting Tuesday against the Angels, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Flores has started 19 of the Giants' first 25 games this season, though he's now found himself on the bench for two straight contests. Pablo Sandoval will be the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.