Flores went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia.

Flores clocked a solo shot in the first inning before collecting three singles and scoring two more runs. The veteran infielder is riding a nine-game hitting streak and hasn't struck out in his last 10 games. He improved his slash line to .263/.337/.425 with five homers and 23 runs scored through 181 plate appearances.