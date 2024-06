The Giants placed Flores on the 10-day injured list Friday with right knee tendinitis, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Flores has been slumping at the plate lately, going just 2-for-19 with three RBI in his last six games. He'll now be sidelined for at least 10 days due to his knee, and starting first base duties will be given back to LaMonte Wade (hamstring), who was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.