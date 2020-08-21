Flores went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, four total RBI, an additional run scored and a walk during Thursday's win over the Angels.

Flores has multi-hit appearances in four of his last five games and has been one of the best hitters in the NL this week, going 5-for-8 with two homers, eight RBI and a 2.042 OPS. The versatile went through a bit of a slump this month but has been extremely productive since the calendar flipped to August, slashing .333/.367/.579 with four homers and 11 RBI in 57 at-bats this month.