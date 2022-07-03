Flores will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants included Flores in the lineup in only one of the previous three contests, but he could settle into a full-time role at second base in the short term after Thairo Estrada (illness) was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. As of Sunday, Estrada is merely symptomatic of the virus and hasn't tested positive, so he could return for the Giants' upcoming three-game series in Arizona if he continues to test negative and if his symptoms begin to dissipate. Even if Estrada makes a quick return, Flores should still be a fixture in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.