Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Flores' fifth-inning blast was the Giants' lone extra-base hit in the contest. He's gone yard three times in his last six games, and he's up to 16 homers this year. The infielder has added a .251/.330/.455 slash line with 56 RBI, 54 runs scored and 20 doubles through 97 games. With both Thairo Estrada (concussion) and Brandon Crawford (knee) out, Flores should be an everyday player at second base for the foreseeable future.