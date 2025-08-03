Flores (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Flores will be relegated to the bench for the second straight game after he exited Friday's 4-3 win when his left hamstring tightened up on him while legging out an infield single. According to MLB.com, Flores is considered day-to-day, and the Giants don't believe he'll require a trip to the injured list. With Flores sitting out Sunday, Rafael Devers will serve as the Giants' designated hitter while Dominic Smith steps in at first base.