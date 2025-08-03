Giants' Wilmer Flores: Remaining on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Flores (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Flores will be relegated to the bench for the second straight game after he exited Friday's 4-3 win when his left hamstring tightened up on him while legging out an infield single. According to MLB.com, Flores is considered day-to-day, and the Giants don't believe he'll require a trip to the injured list. With Flores sitting out Sunday, Rafael Devers will serve as the Giants' designated hitter while Dominic Smith steps in at first base.