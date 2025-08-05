Flores (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores exited Friday's context due to hamstring tightness and is sitting Tuesday for a fourth straight game. It's not believed to a be a serious injury, but an IL stint could be considered if he misses much more time. Dominic Smith is receiving the start at first base Tuesday while Rafael Devers serves as the designated hitter.