Flores went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.
Flores' lone hit Saturday was an eighth-inning single, and he came around to score when reliever Jandel Gustave committed a balk with the bases loaded. That proved to be the decisive run in the contest. Flores was out of the lineup for two games with calf soreness, and he was only able to return as the designated hitter Saturday. The versatile infielder has enjoyed some of the best health on the Giants this year, slashing .253/.336/.446 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 46 runs scored and 17 doubles through 330 plate appearances. The upcoming All-Star break should allow him enough rest to fully recover.