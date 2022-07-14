Flores was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Brewers due to right calf tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Flores was originally slated to start at third base and hit third in the order. There's no word on the severity of the issue, but David Villar will enter the lineup to hit sixth and play third base.
