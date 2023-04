Flores is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Now on the bench for a third straight matchup against a right-handed pitcher with Chicago bringing Michael Kopech to the hill, Flores looks like he's being viewed as a short-side platoon player in the infield. LaMonte Wade and David Villar should continue to occupy the corner-infield spots for the Giants more often than not.