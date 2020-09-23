site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Flores isn't starting Wednesday against the Rockies.
Flores will retreat to the bench once again after going 0-for-16 with six strikeouts over the last five games. Austin Slater will take over as the designated hitter, leading off.
