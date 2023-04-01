site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Flores will be on the bench Saturday against the Yankees.
Flores got the start at third base in the season opener, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. David Villar gets the start at the hot corner in the second game of the year.
