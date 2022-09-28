site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Wednesday
Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Flores is hitless in his past four games and will take a seat Wednesday with righty Jose Urena pitching for Colorado. Evan Longoria will bat cleanup as the designated hitter.
