Giants' Wilmer Flores: Slow going in spring

Flores had a .240/.296/.400 slash line with one home run in 10 games before the suspension of spring training.

The 28-year-old joined San Francisco on a two-year, $6 million deal in February after the Diamondbacks declined his club option earlier in the offseason despite posting an .848 OPS in 89 games last season. Flores figures to split time at second base with Mauricio Dubon once play resumes, though both players should also work in a utility role.