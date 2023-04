Flores went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's 16-6 win over the White Sox.

Flores hasn't had steady playing time so far, as the Giants have enjoyed relatively good health in the infield. He got the start at first base over LaMonte Wade on Thursday, even with righty Lance Lynn on the mound. Flores has made the most of his opportunities, going 4-for-11 with three walks and two extra-base hits in his limited action across four games this season.