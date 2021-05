Flores (hamstring) went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Flores had a minimum stay on the injured list, and he was productive while playing six innings in his return. The infielder is slashing .241/.325/.361 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 123 plate appearances. With Brandon Belt (oblique) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) out, Flores is likely to split time with LaMonte Wade at first base.