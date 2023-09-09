Flores went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Flores hasn't hit safely in consecutive contests in September, but he's gone 7-for-26 (.269) with three homers this month. The infielder got the Giants on the comeback trail with a sixth-inning blast and forced in the go-ahead run on a walk in the eighth. Flores' career year has him up to 22 long balls, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored and a .290/.356/.540 slash line through 108 games. He's collected at least 100 hits in three straight seasons, and in five campaigns in his career.