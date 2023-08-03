Flores went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Flores has hit safely in his last six games, and he has multiple hits in three of those contests. The infielder got the nod at designated hitter with Joc Pederson taking a start in left field Wednesday, though the Giants' outfield remains unpredictable on a game-by-game basis. Flores has been hot lately, which may force manager Gabe Kapler to make room for him in the lineup. Flores is at a .305/.360/.545 slash line with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 34 runs scored and 17 doubles through 79 contests overall.