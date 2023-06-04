Flores went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Flores has seen his playing time steadily decline with LaMonte Wade at first base and Casey Schmitt holding down a regular role in the middle infield. Over his last 10 games, Flores went a meager 2-for-21 before breaking the slump Saturday. He's now at a .248/.299/.436 slash line with six home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles through 44 contests. Flores appears to be the Giants' preferred first baseman versus southpaws, but he's stuck competing with Blake Sabol for time at designated hitter against righties.