Flores went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Flores is starting to find some traction at the plate again, going 6-for-14 with four RBI over his last three games after slumping for much of the first half of September. The infielder is back up to a .235/.316/.412 slash line with 19 home runs, 69 RBI, 67 runs scored and 27 doubles through 139 games in what's been a career year for him in terms of counting stats.