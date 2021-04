Flores went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one run and one RBI in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Flores started at DH and batted sixth with lefty Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle. Flores will likely be back in the lineup Friday with another lefty, Yusei Kikuchi, on the mound for the Mariners, and he could carve out a sizable role this season against same-handed pitching as well.