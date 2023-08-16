Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rays.

Flores was out Monday with an ear infection, but it turned out to be a short absence for the infielder. He'd cooled off a bit prior to sitting out a game, going 1-for-12 across his last four contests, though he's still been one of the Giants' better hitters in recent weeks. Flores is up to a .300/.356/.542 slash line with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored and 19 doubles through 88 games this season. If he continues to hold down a starting role, he could make a push for his first 20-homer season.