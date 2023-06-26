Civale allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Four of the six hits and three of the four runs Civale gave up came in the third inning and the Brewers got to him once more in the fourth. He managed to get to six innings for a second consecutive start and was able to keep the ball in the park, but gave up more than two runs for the first time since he returned from injury June 2. Civale been effective thus far, putting together a 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 39.2 innings and lines up to face the Cubs on the road next weekend.