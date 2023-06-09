Civale (2-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Civale has pitched well since coming back from the IL, giving up just two runs over his last 9.2 innings. The right-hander has also kept hitters in the ballpark, giving up just one home run across four starts thus far. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Padres on the road in his next appearance.